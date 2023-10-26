College football: Blue Bears favored at home Published 11:27 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s football team has won three times this season — all upsets.

Livingstone is favored for the first time this week. The Blue Bears are a 7-point favorite against St. Augustine’s, a CIAA squad that is still seeking its first victory. The Massey Ratings give the Blue Bears a win probability of 75 percent.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday on the blue turf at Alumni Memorial Stadium.

It’s Senior Day, the last home game of 2023 for the Blue Bears.

Being favored doesn’t mean it’s an automatic victory for the Blue Bears. It’s not like St. Augustine’s (0-8, 0-6) has been getting blown out every Saturday.

The Falcons have lost one-possession games to Bowie State (10-7), Fayetteville State (7-0), J. C. Smith (14-6) and Winston-Salem State (24-17). They haven’t gotten many bounces.

St. Augustine’s has been the CIAA’s least productive offensive team, averaging 7 points per game.

Defensively, the Falcons aren’t bad. They’re in the middle of the CIAA by most statistical measures.

Livingstone (3-5. 3-3) doesn’t have many gaudy stats, but the Blue Bears have won three of four after an 0-4 start, and they’ve shown an ability to win close games. They won thrillers against Winston-Salem State and Shaw.

Livingstone beat St. Augustine’s 12-7 in Raleigh last season and won 21-7 in Salisbury in 2021.