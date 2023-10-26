Blotter for Oct. 26: man charged with assaulting an officer Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man was charged with assaulting an officer after police say that he struck a deputy and called the officer slurs.

A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Powlas Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. There, they found a man who appeared to be “extremely” impaired and who smelled strongly of alcohol.

The man said that he felt mistreated by the first officer on the scene and wanted action taken against him. Another deputy told the man how to file a complaint, but that he could not do anything right now. The man reportedly began getting more hostile and aggressive as the conversation continued, at which point the deputy attempted to escort the man to his police vehicle to isolate him.

The man pulled away from the deputy and allegedly struck him on the chest and attempted to strike him in the face. He continued to resist the officers, at which point two more officers stepped in and he was placed under arrest in the vehicle.

When the deputy informed the man he was being arrested for assaulting an officer, the man then reportedly began throwing profanities and racial slurs at the officers and insulting their appearances.

Christopher William Ezzell, 36, was charged assaulting a law enforcement officer on Monday. He received a $3,000 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive between 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 24.

A burglary occurred at the 1600 block of 1st Street at 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 24. The total estimated loss was $620.

Vandalism occurred at the 600 block of East Horah Street at 6 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Shoplifting occurred at the 1000 block of East Innes Street at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24. The total estimated loss was $13.

A stolen vehicle was recovered at the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive between 7 a.m. on Oct. 7 and 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 24.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports: