Man arrested after police chase ended with four deflated tires Published 12:08 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Police arrested a man after his attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended when stop sticks deflated all four of his tires Monday night.

According to police reports, officers from the China Grove Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on a Mercedes Benz E300. The driver of the Mercedes then fled onto Interstate 85 heading north. Deputy Lucas Black joined the chase around the Julian Road exit and took over as the lead car. The driver proceeded on the interstate until he exited onto Long Ferry Road.

During the pursuit, Black reportedly relayed that the driver had tossed a bag of marijuana out of his window.

The driver then turned onto Leonard Road, eventually making a loop and turning back onto Long Ferry Road. There, Deputy Bobby Clement deployed spike strips that struck all four of the Mercedes’ tires. The driver pulled over soon afterwords.

Officers of the China Grove Police Department arrested the suspect, seized the bag of marijuana and the Mercedes.

Darius Lamar Chambers, 31, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony flee to elude. Chambers has previously been convicted of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon in 2020 and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2013, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.