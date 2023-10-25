High school boys soccer: Carson, Salisbury, West win

Seniors Yatti Avilez, Mario Perez, Carlos Henriquez, Robert Moulton, Joseph Hernandez, Rene Castro Ramon and Leonardo Fragoso were celebrated..

Over the course of three-plus seasons, the seven seniors compiled a 61-14-5 overall record, including 35-5-3 in the Central Carolina Conference, and 5-3 in the NCHSAA playoffs.

Fragoso scored three goals for the Hornets. Hines Busby, Giovany Rivera and Abdul Eliwa scored one each.

Assists were credited to: Carlos Henriquez (2), Eliwa (2) and Joseph Hernandez.

Playoff brackets will be released on Friday. The Hornets expect to be seeded third or fourth.

Matthew Avalos scored for the Mustangs (6-14-1). Carter Honeycutt had the assist.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — Grayson Steedley scored his 11th goal of the season and 42nd of his career for South Rowan in a 3-1 SPC loss at Lake North Charter.

Jacil Perez-Gutierrez had the assist.

South finished 6-16 and 3-13 in the SPC.

•••

CONCORD — Andres Vazquez scored a goal to lift West Rowan to a 1-0 SPC win against Robinson to finish the regular season.

Rodrigo Pacheco had the assist.

West is 11-9 and 8-8 in the SPC.