Blotter for Oct. 25: two arrested for breaking into Millbridge Speedway Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY — Two people were arrested after police say they were caught piling up equipment after breaking into Millbridge Speedway.

A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a call about a break-in at the speedway, located at 6670 Mooresville Road, Salisbury. There, they found and arrested a man on the property. Deputies were advised that another suspect was located in a single-wide trailer on the property.

Two deputies along with a K9 entered the trailer and searched it, finding a female hiding underneath a pile of clothes in an old bedroom.

Deputies then located a pile of items that the suspects were allegedly planning to steal, including a large amount of hand tools, a two-man auger and a racing helmet. The spokesperson said that the items were worth a combined $5,000. Deputies also reportedly found a small bag with methamphetamine in it while searching the man.

John Roach Reynolds, 51, was charged with felony breaking and entering of a building, felony larceny and possession of a schedule I controlled substance. Reynolds was not given a bond by the magistrate’s office.

Juanita Danyeal Blanken, 28, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. Blanken was given a $10,000 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

Shoplifting occurred at the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 23. The total estimated loss was $300.

Vandalism occurred at the 100 block of North Arlington Street between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Property damage occurred at the 200 block of Old Concord Road at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the 1100 block of Roundknob Avenue at 2:44 a.m. on Oct. 24.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports