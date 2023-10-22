WSRG-TV offers live station broadcast via YouTube Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

SALISBURY — Local Salisbury and Rowan County government meetings, events, weather forecasts, notifications and public service announcements are now available to anyone with an internet. WSRG-TV, the local government television station covering the Salisbury/Rowan County area, now offers its broadcast live at wsrgtv.com/live. The channel’s station, available 24 hours a day, seven days per week, also can be accessed by subscribing to WSRG-TV on YouTube.

“It has been a long-term goal to offer live streaming of the WSRG-TV station to our residents and stakeholders,” said Jason Parks, station manager. “I’m glad we are now able to offer this service, providing an additional avenue to receive information about your local Salisbury and Rowan County governments.”

WSRG started broadcasting on Friday, Apr. 1, 2005 as ACCESS16 on Time-Warner Cable. In September 2020, ACCESS16 rebranded as WSRG-TV and is currently offered in Salisbury on Hotwire Communications on channel 394 and in Rowan County on Spectrum on channel 16.

For more information about WSRG-TV, go to wsrgtv.com.