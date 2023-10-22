Salisbury Youth Council welcomes new members in induction ceremony
Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 22, 2023
SALISBURY— The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) has announced the induction of its newest members during the member induction and pinning ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Salisbury City Hall.
The following outstanding individuals have been officially inducted into the Salisbury Youth Council:
Joshuah Argueta
Andrew Aron
Erin Augustson
Sara Blandino
Dynazty Brown
Eva Carter
Heavan Claus
Sheenya Daugherty
Thomas Gray Davis
Samuel Fatovic
Lucy Heilig
Madison Krider
Samantha Lenig
Sara Lescoe
Micah Lightfoot
Iris Marroquin
Ava Morris
Kamilah Morris
Ethan Ott
Alanna Rivers
Carolina Rodriguez
Lloyd Stockdale
Peyton Weaks
Jimmy Wright
“I’m so thankful and blessed to get the opportunity to be president of the Salisbury Youth City Council again,” said Gray Davis, Salisbury Youth Council president and an 11th grader at Salisbury High School. “I’m excited to see what this year has in store for us as we continue to shape and help build the people around us. We will strive to help unite us as a community and work to help better those around us. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to serve those around me while also helping lead our youth council to better serve our community.”
The induction ceremony included inspiring words from Matthew Gerald Clinton, Livingstone College’s 95th Student Government Association president, and Student Government Association Vice President Ne’khia Ray.
The Youth Council Advisory Board consists of city staff members: Kaisha Brown (communications), Delando Clowney (parks and recreation), Jay Davis (parks and recreation), Latoya Price (downtown development/Downtown Salisbury Inc.) Megan Simpson (parks and recreation), Allie Thies (public works), and city council member Anthony Smith.
Salisbury Youth Council now accepts applications on a rolling basis. For more information or to apply, go to salisburync.gov/SYC.