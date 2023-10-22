Salisbury Youth Council welcomes new members in induction ceremony Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

SALISBURY— The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) has announced the induction of its newest members during the member induction and pinning ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Salisbury City Hall.

The following outstanding individuals have been officially inducted into the Salisbury Youth Council:

Joshuah Argueta

Andrew Aron

Erin Augustson

Sara Blandino

Dynazty Brown

Eva Carter

Heavan Claus

Sheenya Daugherty

Thomas Gray Davis

Samuel Fatovic

Lucy Heilig

Madison Krider

Samantha Lenig

Sara Lescoe

Micah Lightfoot

Iris Marroquin

Ava Morris

Kamilah Morris

Ethan Ott

Alanna Rivers

Carolina Rodriguez

Lloyd Stockdale

Peyton Weaks

Jimmy Wright

“I’m so thankful and blessed to get the opportunity to be president of the Salisbury Youth City Council again,” said Gray Davis, Salisbury Youth Council president and an 11th grader at Salisbury High School. “I’m excited to see what this year has in store for us as we continue to shape and help build the people around us. We will strive to help unite us as a community and work to help better those around us. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to serve those around me while also helping lead our youth council to better serve our community.”

The induction ceremony included inspiring words from Matthew Gerald Clinton, Livingstone College’s 95th Student Government Association president, and Student Government Association Vice President Ne’khia Ray.

The Youth Council Advisory Board consists of city staff members: Kaisha Brown (communications), Delando Clowney (parks and recreation), Jay Davis (parks and recreation), Latoya Price (downtown development/Downtown Salisbury Inc.) Megan Simpson (parks and recreation), Allie Thies (public works), and city council member Anthony Smith.

Salisbury Youth Council now accepts applications on a rolling basis. For more information or to apply, go to salisburync.gov/SYC.