Running: Hope Julian All-State Published 9:33 pm Sunday, October 22, 2023

Staff report

KERNERSVILLE — Local runner Hope Julian finished ninth in the Middle School XC Festival championship race held at Ivey Redmon Park.

The top 15 runners in the 117-person field made All-State for middle school.

Club runners, unattached runners and middle school runners in grades 6-8 were eligible for the 2-mile race.

Julian ran a time of 12:18.

She’s the younger sister of Noah Julian and Eli Julian and will be a freshman at South Rowan next year.