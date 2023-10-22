My Turn: Kyna Grubb: Rowan Helping Ministries and United Way meeting unhoused needs Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

By Kyna S. Grubb

As we drive or walk down the streets of our beloved community, we are all too often confronted by the sight of people who have, for a variety of reasons, found themselves without a place to call home. These community members are living in places not meant for human habitation: in makeshift tents, under tarps or on park benches. For many of these individuals, the road from homelessness to stability and independence is littered with setbacks and challenges. Navigating this road requires patience, hard work and the support of a compassionate community.

Rowan County’s deep tradition of civic volunteerism and philanthropy has always been a crucial part of Rowan Helping Ministries’ efforts to empower struggling community members to improve their lives. Thanks to funding from Rowan County United Way and other valued partners, Rowan Helping Ministries is preparing to break ground on our First Horizons Supportive Housing neighborhood. This undertaking will add 10 new units of supportive housing to our campus to house our most vulnerable neighbors, a project that we believe will change the landscape of homelessness in our community.

These housing units are more than bricks and mortar; they are a symbol of our shared dedication to ending homelessness in our community. With the support of Rowan County United Way, we are creating safe and supportive spaces where individuals and families can regain their independence, rebuild their lives, and work towards a brighter future. The impact of this project goes beyond providing shelter; it is about restoring dignity, fostering self-sufficiency and offering hope to those who have experienced the darkest of days.

As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our heartfelt thanks to Rowan County United Way for their partnership, vision, and unwavering support. We encourage our fellow citizens to join us in supporting Rowan County United Way’s vital work by contributing to this year’s campaign, because together, neighbor helping neighbor, we can build a stronger community.

To donate, please visit www.rowanunitedway.org or call 704-633-1802.

Grubb is executive director of Rowan Helping Ministries