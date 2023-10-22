High school volleyball: Mustangs end season with long trip Published 12:01 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Staff report

FRANKLIN — East Rowan’s volleyball team traveled 200 miles for Saturday’s playoff game at Franklin.

The Mustangs didn’t win in the mountains, but they’ll have lifetime memories from the adventure.

East, seeded 29th in the 3A West bracket, had its chances against fourth-seeded Franklin (23-2) in the first set, but Franklin pulled it out 25-23.

The next two sets were easier for the home team. The Tigers put away East 25-12 and 25-17.

Cameron Ostle and Alli Corl had 10 kills each for East (11-13).

Jordan Dry led in digs with 13. Ostle and Jacee Eudy had nine each.

Eudy had 21 assists. Dry and Ostle led the Mustangs in serve-receive.