County removing debris from multiple streams for flood prevention

SALISBURY — The bidding process for a Rowan County project aimed at clearing local streams of debris will close on Monday. The project is part of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service’s Stream Rehabilitation Assistance Program, also know as the StRAP program.

According to the NCDACS’ website, the program is aimed at protecting and restoring the integrity of drainage infrastructure in North Carolina’s waterways. Any funds from the project are intended to support projects that restore that infrastructure to prevent future flooding, restore streams and reduce any potential risks to life and property. Rowan County has identified multiple waterways throughout the county as in need of removal of debris.

A contractor has already been chosen for the general work of the project, the current bidding process is for an engineer to oversee the project. Bidding will close on Monday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m.

The county has identified six waterways as needing work. Third Creek in Cleveland will be cleared from the Knox Road bridge through 3,700 feet east of the bridge. Sills Creek in Mt. Ulla will be cleared from the Lyerly Road bridge northeast to the White Road bridge. Sills Creek will also be cleared from the Lyerly Bridge through 2,000 feet southwest of the bridge. Kerr Creek in Mt. Ulla will be cleared from the Sloan Road bridge through 1,300 feet northeast of the bridge. Kerr Creek will also be cleared from the White Road bridge 3,3oo feet southwest to near Kerr Mill Road. Fourth Creek in Cleveland will be cleared from near N.C. Highway 70 through approximately 1,923 feet upstream.

Because the project is part of the state’s StRAP program, the state also provided grant funding to the county to execute the removal of debris.

According to contract documents from the county, all removal of debris will involve vegetative and woody materials, such as fallen trees and limbs located within or over the streams. The debris should be removed from the floodplain and hauled to pre-determined dumping sites nearby. Any trees undercut by erosion or “severely leaning” over the waterway at an angle of 30 degrees, who are near to falling are going to be removed from the area. The project does not allow excavation of soil or sediment.