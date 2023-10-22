College football: Super start, but another road loss for Indians Published 2:18 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

Staff report

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The search for the complete football game continues for the Catawba Indians.

Catawba surprisingly ruled the first half at Limestone, but couldn’t keep it going. The Saints dominated the second half and won 27-16.

The matchup of two of the South Atlantic Conference’s most productive quarterbacks was pretty even. Catawba’s Preston Brown put it in the air 44 times for 246 yards. Limestone’s Dustin Noller threw it 35 times for 237 yards.

The biggest difference was on the ground. Catawba (3-5, 1-5) netted a paltry 23 rushing yards. Limestone (5-3, 5-1) smashed for 232 rushing yards, although the Indians did force three fumbles.

Catawba didn’t do much wrong in the first half.

The Indians’ best drive of the night came early, nine plays, 75 yards, with LJ Turner getting the rushing TD from the 13.

Bryson Sims kicked the PAT. He added two field goals as the half progressed. Meanwhile, Catawba’s defense was keeping Limestone out of the end zone, and the Saints were missing field goals.

Catawba took a 13-0 lead to the break.

Catawba’s defense got another stop on Limestone’s first possession of the second half and the Indians had a chance to go ahead by 20, but Ty Cade’s interception turned momentum.

Limestone began rolling on the ground. After rushing TDs by Noller and 250-pound cannonball Preston Lounds, Limestone led 14-13.

Catawba’s Evan Simons had a forced fumble on a sack. Deno Wardlow recovered for the Indians at the Limestone 17 as the third quarter ended.

A touchdown at that point might have put Catawba back on the path to victory, but the Indians had to settle for Sims’ third field goal, and a slim 16-14 lead with 13:29 left to play.

It got away from the Indians over the next five minutes or so. Limestone drove 75 yards to score, stopped Catawba, and then scored again on Noller’s 24-yard pass to Jelani Baker.

Now the Indians were down 27-16, and a fourth-down stop by the Saints wrapped up victory for the home team.

Bo Pryor did what he always does. He had seven catches for 87 yards.

Simons had a huge game with two forced fumbles and a sack, while Jakarri Martin II had three breakups and 11 tackles.

Catawba returns home next Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting Barton at 4 p.m. for Senior Day and homecoming.