Then you get down the bow: Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention delights guests at East Rowan High School Published 12:05 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

1 of 3

By Sandy Hatley

For the Salisbury Post

The results are in for the 57th annual Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention always held the second Saturday in October in East Rowan High School’s auditorium near Rockwell. There were more than 50 entries spanning youth and adult divisions of the talent competition that serves as a fundraiser for the Granite Quarry Civitan Club.

Vivian Hopkins, former president of the N.C. Bluegrass Association, assists the service club as convention coordinator with the acoustic competition. She shared a little history of the event.

“I am so proud that this fiddlers’ convention is a direct spin-off from the world-famous Union Grove Fiddlers’ Convention,” Hopkins said. “(The late) James Mathis came from Union Grove to become principal at Granite Quarry Elementary School. He joined the Granite Quarry Civitan Club and suggested having such an event as a fundraiser. I attended the first one. I was 12 years old.

The annual Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers’ Convention is the largest yearly fundraiser for the nonprofit club.

“This year’s event did not disappoint,” Hopkins said. “The club sold 700 barbecue chicken plates along with a few hundred hamburgers and hot dogs. Proceeds from the food sales, sponsorship ads and admission are used to help benefit numerous charities.”

Hopkins said that the Granite Quarry Civitans currently support Special Olympics, Victory Junction Gang Camp, senior citizen groups, Boys and Girls’ Home at Lake Waccamaw, Nazareth Child and Family Connection, and Civitan Research Centers at Duke University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The club also donates annually to Granite Quarry Elementary School, Erwin Middle School and East Rowan High School.

“The Civitan Scholars Banquet at East Rowan High School is a one-of-a-kind event throughout Rowan-Salisbury Schools,” Hopkins said. “It honors the top 10 scholars in each class and their parents. A Granite Quarry Civitan Scholarship is awarded at the banquet.”

The club also sponsors the Citizenship Trophy at each year’s East Rowan High School graduation ceremony and two Junior Civitan Clubs, one at East Rowan High School and another at Rowan-Cabarrus Early College.

“Thank you to everyone for the continued support that makes our work successful,” Hopkins said.

Big T Lassiter once again served as the contest’s emcee. Judges, musicians themselves, were Danny Casstevens, Caroline Owens and Andrew Brown, with Eva Casstevens serving as scorekeeper.

The youth competition began around 4:30 p.m. with 25 entries, followed by a special award presentation and entertainment by the recipient, Jerry Stuart, of Siler City. Youth winners were announced, and then two hours of adult competition followed.