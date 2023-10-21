Sarina Dellinger: Falling for Hurley Park Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By Sarina Dellinger

For the Salisbury Post

To me, shifting into autumn is as exciting as the first blooms of spring. Every week there are significant changes in the natural landscapes all around us. The last push of the native wildflowers are blooming — swamp sunflower, goldenrod and asters. As the leaves begin to fall so do the acorns, hickory nuts and walnuts. And if you’re lucky to find them before the possums, the sweet taste of persimmon fruit can be enjoyed. The shift in the sunlight illuminates the leaves in new ways as they change into hues of orange, yellow, red and brown.

Walking through the park this week you’ll be delighted to find the Lib and Ed Taylor Garden in its final flush of flowers for the year. The Sheffield mums are in full flower alongside the lantana and “Woods Blue” aster. At last in the Fuller Perennial Garden, the swamp sunflowers are in bloom. This is the perfect area to snap a fall photo with a 5-foot-tall yellow backdrop.

If fall leaf color is what you’re looking for, keep an eye out for Virginia creeper. This often-overlooked native vine can be found in woodlands across the state and creates the most magnificent hues of red in the fall. The large vine on the ash tree in front of Arlo’s garden is a great spot to view it at Hurley Park. The yellow leaves of the ash tree mix perfectly with the red Virginia creeper leaves for just a week or two each fall. We have a few different varieties of oakleaf hydrangea across the park which also turn great shades of red, often hanging onto its leaves well past the time that others are finished. This easy-going shrub would be a great native addition to your home garden this fall.

Seeds of many native perennials and shrubs have become ripe and ready for migrating birds. Dogwood fruits are turning bright red, Hearts-a-Busting fruits are strikingly ripe throughout our woodland gardens, and the brown seed heads of black-eyed Susans and Stokes aster are standing tall throughout the gardens. Squirrels are also eagerly caching away the abundant acorns of the oak trees across Hurley Park.

Stop by Hurley Park to delight in the crisp fall air and new sights that the season brings. If you’re inclined, please share photos of your visit by tagging @HurleyParkNC on Facebook or Instagram. Hope to see you in the park soon!

Sarina Dellinger is public garden supervisor for Salisbury Parks and Recreation.