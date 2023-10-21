Prep football: Cougars, Wonders fall on road Published 12:37 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

From staff reports

CONCORD — Carson’s playoff hopes likely ended with a 30-27 South Piedmont Conference loss at Central Cabarrus on Friday.

Carson (3-6, 2-4) entered the game 36th in the 3A RPI rankings.

Carson got two TD passes from Griffin Barber. He hit Jay McGruder and Jackson Earnhardt for scores.

Earnhardt and McGruder also scored on the ground for the Cougars.

In a back-and-forth game, McGruder’s rushing TD gave Carson a 27-22 lead, but Central Cabarrus (3-6, 2-4) got the last score of the night.

The Vikings, who are tied for fifth with Carson and South Rowan, finish at home against Northwest Cabarrus.

Carson will play at South Rowan.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Mooresville stayed undefeated with a 30-20 Greater Metro Conference win against A.L. Brown.

Mooresville led 30-7 with about 10 minutes left, but the Wonders got an 83-yard scoring run by Mekhi Herron and a C.J. Gray TD pass to Rhett Hagler to make it closer.

K.J. Boyd’s interception helped spark the Wonder’ late surge.

Mooressville (9-0, 5-0) went up 9-0 before Gray’s touchdown pass to Derick Brazil got the Wonders (4-5, 2-4) back in the game.

Mooresville got a key score with just 20 seconds left in the first half on a 15-yard pass from Brody Norman to Randy Fulmore for a 16-7 halftime lead.

That was one of Norman’s three TD passes.