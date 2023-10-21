North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures enhances visitor experience with innovative audio tour Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

1 of 1

SPENCER — The North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures has announced the launch of its new audio tour, designed to immerse visitors in a captivating journey through its vast collection. Made possible by a generous grant from the Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation, this audio tour promises to enhance the museum-going experience.

With a commitment to offering a more engaging and informative visit, the museum has harnessed the power of audio technology. Visitors can now delve deeper into the world of dolls, toys and miniatures with the simple touch of a button on provided audio wands.

Museum visitors will gain valuable insights into the history and significance of the museum’s unique collection, with expertly narrated descriptions and anecdotes. The audio tour offers an interactive journey, allowing visitors to choose their own path through the exhibits and focus on the areas that interest them most.

The implementation of this audio tour was made possible through a generous grant from the Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation, demonstrating the foundation’s commitment to enhancing cultural experiences in our community.

Saskia Lascarez-Casanova, museum administrator of the North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures, expressed her excitement about this new addition.

“We believe that this audio tour will elevate the way our visitors engage with our collection. It allows us to tell the stories behind each exhibit and connect with our audience on a whole new level. We are immensely grateful to the Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation for their support in making this initiative a reality,” Lascarez-Casanova said.

Lascarez-Casanova has future plans to bring multilingual support to the audio tour that will be available in the Spanish language which will ensure accessibility to a diverse range of visitors.

The North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures invites the public to experience the audio tour and explore its exceptional collection. Visitors can access the tour by borrowing devices available on site.

For more information about the museum, go to ncmdtm.org. The museum, which is located at 108 4th Street in Spencer, is open Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.