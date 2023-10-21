High school volleyball: Hornets end season on road Published 11:45 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

Staff report

MAYODAN — McMichael was well-prepared for Salisbury kills leader Ava Morris and beat the Hornets 25-9, 25-13 and 25-13 on Saturday.

Fifth-seeded McMichael (27-6) limited Morris to one kill in the 2A first-round playoff game.

The Hornets, Central Carolina Conference runner-up and winner of 10 conference games, ended a successful season with a 14-11 record.

Kendall Henderson led Salisbury, seeded 28th, with four kills. Carmen McQueen, Addie Myers and Dayami Acevedo had three each.

Sheenya Daugherty had 12 digs for the Hornets. Ashley Yang and Acevedo had 11 each. Morris had nine, and Katie Peeler had six.

Yang had 13 assists.

Lexington, the CCC’s third-place team and tournament runner-up, was swept by West Stanly on Saturday.

CCC champ West Davidson advanced to the second round and will host Owen on Tuesday.