High school girls tennis: Four Hornets advance to state Published 11:11 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

Staff report

MISENHEIMER — Salisbury’s girls tennis team had a great day on Saturday in the 2A Midwest Regional, with four players qualifying for the individual 2A state tournament.

Sisters Millie and Cora Wymbs reached the regional semifinals in doubles and will compete for the regional championship on Monday.

Four doubles teams and four singles players advance to the state from each of the four regions.

Salisbury’s Lucy Barr and Meredith Williams reached the regional semifinals in singles and have qualified for the state event.

The individual state championships will be held on Oct. 27-28.

Salisbury also is still alive in the 2A dual team state playoffs. The Hornets will play on Tuesday at home against Pine Lake Prep.