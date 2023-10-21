Area Sports Briefs: Hornets battle to tie with Forest Hills Published 11:18 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

From staff reports

MARSHVILLE — Salisbury stayed unbeaten on Thursday but settled for a 1-all tie at Forest Hills in a game played in a playoff atmosphere.

“Back and forth affair with a myriad of stoppages,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “Between whistles, injuries and cards, neither team could get into much of a flow. Very choppy.”

The Hornet goal was scored by Hines Busby on an assist from Carlos Henriquez.

Salisbury is 18-0-2 and plays at North Rowan on Monday.

Forest Hills is 10-8-2.

•••

CONCORD — Jeffrey Moreno scored two goals as Carson topped Concord 3-1 in overtime on Wednesday.

Diego Campuzano also scored for the Cougars (8-8-3, 7-4-3) in the South Piedmont Conference match.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Carter Honeycutt scored both goals for East Rowan in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to first-place Central Cabarrus.

Honeycutt has scored a team-leading 14 goals.

Drew Rabon made eight saves for the Mustangs (6-12-1, 3-12) in the South Piedmont Conference contest.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — Rene Roque, Gio Romero and Andrez Vazquez scored for West Rowan in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Lake Norman Charter.

Romero and Vazquez also had assists for the Falcons (10-8, 7-7) in the SPC matchup.

•••

Playing at home, Northwest Cabarrus pulled away in the second half to beat South Rowan (5-15, 2-12) in SPC action on Wednesday.

Ayden Yates scored three goals for the Trohans.

HS girls tennis

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan freshman Olyvia Brown and Pisgah senior Anna Shepard squared off at No. 3 singles in the first round of the 3A dual team tennis playoffs.

It was one of those truth-is-stranger-than-fiction moments.Wednesday’s match was proof that it’s a small world, after all.

Their fathers go way back.

Olyvia’s father is John Brown, who coaches wrestling and girls tennis for the Falcons. Anna’s father is Harold Shepard, the baseball and girls tennis coach at Pisgah and the associate AD.

At Western Carolina in the 1990s, Brown and Shephard were suitemates.

“We played Pisgah years ago, lost 5-4 at their place, and I saw Harold then,” Coach Brown said. “I was kind of surprised to see he was still at it. Tennis coaches don’t usually stay around all that long.”

Olyvia Brown played No. 4 most of the season for the Falcons, but has moved up to No. 3 for the last few matches. She won 6-1, 6-1 and helped the Falcons roll 6-3.

It was only the second time in program history the Falcons (16-2) have won a playoff match.

Also winning in singles for West were Autumn Yount, Emma Crider, Lucy Moore and Ally Suggs. They also won handily in straight sets.

The only singles loss for West was at No. 6 where Laney Moore lost a tight one that could’ve gone either way.

Yount and Lucy Moore lost 8-6 at No. 1 doubles and Suggs and Laney Moore lost 8-6 at No. 3 doubles. Crider and Brown rolled 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Next for 11th-seeded West is a second-round match at sixth-seeded Piedmont (12-2). That will take place on Monday or Tuesday.

•••

Carson missed injured No. 1 player Allie Martin and lost 6-0 at North Buncombe.

South Rowan lost 9-0 at Montgomery Central.

•••

In 2A, fifth-seeded Salisbury (14-2) had a first-round bye and will host 12th-seeded Pine Lake Prep (10-3) in the second round.

•••

Individual regionals were scheduled for the weekend.

HS volleyball

South Rowan, West Rowan, Carson, East Rowan and Salisbury made the volleyball playoffs.

West Rowan hosted Carson at 2 p.m. Saturday. South was home against South Point at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

East Rowan traveled to Franklin on Saturday,while Salisbury went to McMichael.

•••

Lake Norman Charter topped West Rowan 3-1 in the finals of the South Piedmont Conference Tournament.

West Davidson swept Lexington in the championship match of the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

HS football

FARMINGTON — Davie running back Markel Summers turned in a monumental game — 37 carries, 299 yards — and the War Eagles were able to outscore upset-minded Parkland 40-33 in a football game moved up to Thursday night.

Davie benefited from two defensive touchdowns in the Central Piedmont Conference game, with Zander Richardson’s fumble return providing the first score of the night. Connor Hood’s pick-six gave Davie a 20-6 edge, but Parkland reduced the deficit to 20-14 by halftime.

Davie (6-3, 4-2) kept scoring in the second half, but Parkland (4-5, 1-5) kept answering to stay in the game.

Davie finally put the Mustangs away with a 13-play, 80-yard drive. Summers had 74 of those 80 yards, and his third TD made it 40-27 with only 2:19 left to play.

Parkland got another score in the final seconds of the game.

Ty Miller threw a TD pass to Grey Deal in the third quarter, his 26th TD pass of the season.

•••

CONCORD — Isaac Lee threw TD passes to Brian Rowe and Xavier Burnett to lead Robinson to a 21-13 victory over Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday.

The win gave the Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0) the South Piedmont Conference championship.

Both teams came in undefeated.

Alex Walker threw two TD passes for the Trojans (8-1, 5-1).

JV football

MOUNT ULLA — Harry Howard had a thunderous hit for a forced fumble as West Rowan won 13-0 against Concord on Thursday.

Jalen Moten and DillonSmith scored the touchdowns for the Falcons (4-5), who have won their last two.

•••

LANDIS — East Rowan won 32-30 against South Rowan for its first victory of the season.

Kaleb Whiteous ran for three TDs for East (1-8) and threw two touchdown passes to Jude Raiti.

Jace Shepherd had an interception as time expired to seal the win.

Landon Deal had a touchdown run and a 2-point conversion run for the Raiders (2-6). He threw two TD passes to Corbin Childers and a 2-point pass to Dacorian Pharr.

Nic Woolf ran for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson won 38-6 against Central Cabarrus.

Ethan Webb and Will Welch had pick-sixes for the Cougars.

Carson (3-6) got two touchdowns from Trip Marcum.

Rosean Perkins returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Colin Masingo threw a pass to Kaiden Cruz.

•••

Mooresville stopped a 2-point conversion attempt and won 14-13 against A.L. Brown on Thursday.

Fall baseball

East Rowan won 6-3 against West Rowan in Thursday’s fall league championship game at Staton Field.

Isaiah Osterhus earned the win, going 5 2/3 innings

Cobb Hightower had the save

McCall Henderson hit a two-run homer for the Mustangs.

Local golf

Glenn Dixon and Mark Habeeb played for the Sapona Club team that won the Senior Interclub Championship at Mid-Pines Inn and Golf Club.

There were 124 Senior teams entered.

College swimming

South Atlantic Conference swimmers of the week are Catawba’s Marit Reckman and Maks Minichowski.

Salisbury Academy

The Salisbury Academy girls and boys cross country teams finished second in the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics at at Salisbury Community Park. Teams ran a two-mile course.

Hickory Christian Academy won with a score of 20. Salisbury Academy’s score was 25.

Elle Blankenship led the Jaguars with a fourth-place place finish in 15:18.

Also scoring for SA were Jillian Jarrell (6th), Ivy Graham (7th), and Anna Kate Goodman (8th).

Blankenship, Jarrell, Graham and Goodman were all-conference.

• Hickory Christian took the boys team title with a total of 17.

Salisbury Academy was second with a score of 31.

Wyatt Graham led the Jaguars with a time of 13:49 and finished third.

Also scoring were Ben Yost (7th), Mohamed Eliwa (8th) and Joseph Mills (13th). Graham, Yost, and Eliwa were all-conference.

•••

The Salisbury Academy soccer team won the Foothills Association of Middle School Athletics conference championship, defeating Statesville Christian School 4-1.

The Jaguars took the early lead on a goal by Luke Fowler.

The Jaguars kept the offensive pressure high, allowing Mohamed Eliwa to net his first of two goals with five minutes to play in the first half.

Statesville Christian tried to turn the momentum coming out of halftime, but a couple of big saves by James Brincefield and Eliwa’s second goal of the game quickly gave the momentum back to the Jaguars.

Fletcher Busby scored the final goal for the Jaguars with nine minutes left.

Statesville Christian scored their only goal with just over a minute left to play.

Brincefield finished with nine saves. Lucas Webb and Brincefield were awarded all-conference honors, and Busby was named the FAMA MVP.

The Jags are coached by sixth-year head coach Mohamed Eliwa. The Jaguars have now won five conference championships in the last six seasons.

