High school football: Davie outscores Parkland; Robinson wins battle with NWC Published 1:19 am Friday, October 20, 2023

Staff report

FARMINGTON — Davie running back Markel Summers turned in a monumental game — 37 carries, 299 yards — and the War Eagles were able to outscore upset-minded Parkland 40-33 in a football game moved up to Thursday night.

Davie benefited from two defensive touchdowns in the Central Piedmont Conference game, with Zander Richardson’s fumble return providing the first score of the night. Connor Hood’s pick-six gave Davie a 20-6 edge, but Parkland reduced the deficit to 20-14 by halftime.

Davie (6-3, 4-2) kept scoring in the second half, but Parkland (4-5, 1-5) kept answering to stay in the game.

Davie finally put the Mustangs away with a 13-play, 80-yard drive. Summers had 74 of those 80 yards, and his third TD made it 40-27 with only 2:19 left to play.

Parkland got another score in the final seconds of the game.

Ty Miller threw a TD pass to Grey Deal in the third quarter, his 26th TD pass of the season.

•••

CONCORD — Isaac Lee threw TD passes to Brian Rowe and Xavier Burnett to lead Robinson to a 21-13 victory over Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday.

The win gave the Bulldogs (9-0, 7-0) the South Piedmont Conference championship.

Both teams came in undefeated.

Alex Walker threw two TD passes for the Trojans (8-1, 5-1).