High school football: Carson’s McGruder found a home at running back Published 1:37 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — There are quite a few multi-sport athletes in Rowan County who have transitioned from basketball-first to football-first.

There are reasons for that. The number of college football scholarships that are out there dwarfs the number of available basketball scholarships.

Plus, when it comes to basketball, college coaches are basically seeking one body type — tall and long.

On the other hand, recruitable football players can come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes.

Add Carson senior running back Jay McGruder to the list of Rowan athletes who fell in love early with basketball. But he knows that football will provide his best chance to compete at the next level.

McGruder is listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds. He’s tough. He’s strong. He’s fast. He’s a very good football player.

“I do think it’s going to be football for me,” said McGruder, a forward who averaged 8.3 points for Carson last season and posted seven double-figure games. “But basketball was the first love.”

McGruder arrived at Carson prior to his junior year.

“He came to play basketball,” Carson head football coach Jonathan Lowe said. “But he’s a versatile athlete. He’s found a home at running back, and he’s also been good in track for us.”

McGruder was Carson’s second back in 2022. Senior Jordan Galarza led the Cougars in carries and yards and produced a fine season, but McGruder had his moments with 104 carries, 411 yards and three touchdowns.

This season McGruder has moved up to being the lead running back for the Cougars, with Makani Guida also getting quite a few carries.

McGruder got off to a solid start in his first game as the feature back.

“We played at Mount Pleasant, and I was surprised at how quick I felt on the turf there,” McGruder said.

Carson began this season mostly employing a two-back set that had McGruder and Guida in the backfield together.

But Carson often goes with one back now, with a tight end replacing a back. An injury knocked out starting QB Michael Guiton in the Concord game, so Carson became more reliant on McGruder and Guida and the running game.

Carson’s heavier look paid huge dividends in the recent 39-18 South Piedmont Conference win against East Rowan on Carson’s Senior Night. McGruder careered with 202 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns.

“He’s got that quick first step, and when he saw his opportunities, saw the open spaces, he made the most of it,” Lowe said. “He’s on our 4×100 relay team in track, so he’s got enough speed to go all the way, He’s also learned a lot. He understands that every lineman isn’t going to get his block on every play, so you take what you can get, and maybe you break the next one. He’s taking a very positive attitude to the field.”

McGruder would have had an even bigger game against East, but he had a 70-yard run called back by a holding penalty.

But he did have the 68-yard breakaway that gave Carson a 7-5 lead after the Cougars trailed 5-0 early.

“No way we were going to let East beat us on our Senior Night,” McGruder said. “My family told me to go out and show out, and when I found out I got 200 yards for the first time, I was excited about that. Our offensive line did their jobs. Everybody was doing something on every play.”

McGruder has some power to go with his wheels. He’s always been an aggressive basketball player and now he’s brought a steamroller mindset to football.

“One thing we preach to Jay is that if it’s a DB trying to tackle him one-on-one, just lower the boom on him,” Lower said. “Finish the play and always be falling forward.”

Lowe recalls McGruder turning a West Stanly defender into a gymnast.

“Jay hit him hard enough that the kid did a backwards somersault,” Lowe said.

After the East game, Carson’s eighth one, McGruder had 107 carries for 650 yards and nine TDs for the season.

He’d like to get 1,000 yards. That will be a challenge, but he could do it. His chances will improve greatly if Carson can make the state playoffs to give him an 11th game.

“He’s done what he’s done, getting the ball about every three plays, about 13 carries per game,” Lowe said. “He’s getting 6 yards per carry. That’s the most important stat. That’s been key for us.”

McGruder said he’s still wide open as far as college options, but he’s been accepted at Johnson C. Smith, so that’s on his list of possibilities.

Another basketball season is just around the corner for McGruder. The chance to hoop again will make him smile, but his focus is on a memorable finish to his high school football career.

“We didn’t always see eye to eye when we first met each other, but we’ve got a great relationship now,” Lowe said. “Jay has been good for Carson and Carson has been really good for Jay.”