Blotter for Oct. 20: man arrested after being stopped for mismatched license plate Published 12:00 am Friday, October 20, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was arrested after police noticed the license plate on his vehicle was registered to another car. During the stop, a deputy searched the car and found cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and a concealed gun on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that the traffic stop was initiated around 1:55 a.m. when a deputy ran the license plate displayed on a Jeep and it came back as being registered to a 2001 Audi. They deputy then enacted a traffic stop on the Jeep and the car pulled over to the right shoulder on the southbound side of I-85.

While walking up to the driver’s side window, the deputy reportedly noticed a cut straw laid on tin foil in the center console. The driver told the deputy that it was his friend’s car and he was just borrowing it.

The deputy asked the driver to step outside and wait for a K9 team to search the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, the driver attempted to bring a satchel with him but the deputy made him leave it behind for safety, said the spokesperson.

The K9 alerted that there may be narcotics in the vehicle, and the deputy then searched the vehicle and the satchel. The satchel contained a EIG E15 revolver. The deputy also reportedly found 11 $100 counterfeit bills marked as copies, crack cocaine, a silver container with a gram of crystal methamphetamine inside and a pill of Subutex. The driver then allegedly admitted to the deputy that he knew about the drugs and told him what each were.

Curtis Bernard Duckworth Jr., 35, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun, driving while license revoked for driving impaired, driving with a fictitious tag or license plate and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $40,000 bond.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the 500 block of East Lafayette Street between 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 18. Police reports indicate a scooter was the stolen property.

