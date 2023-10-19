Woodleaf man arrested on Alamance County statutory rape charges Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man was arrested on Tuesday for statutory rape charges that originated in Alamance County.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, James Matthew Hardy, 33, was charged with felony first-degree statutory rape and felony indecent liberties with children.

Reports said that the arrest happened around noon at the 800 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf. Hardy’s first court date is Friday. He received a $150,000.

No other details on the case were immediately available.