Three shootings in Salisbury leave three injured on Wednesday Published 10:07 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Three people were shot on Wednesday in three separate incidents, including a 15-year-old, according to police.

According to a spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department, one of the victims, a 15-year-old boy, was seen by a passerby staggering while attempting to walk down North Main Street around 7 in the evening. When the passerby stopped to check on him, the boy said that he had been shot. The passerby then drove the boy to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot to his leg and was reportedly under stable condition as of Thursday morning.

The victim said that all he could recall was two loud shots then realizing he had been shot in the leg. He reportedly said he was unaware of who shot him. Police said that they were unable to determine where the shooting occurred and that the incident was under investigation.

Another victim, a 35-year-old man, drove himself to the hospital around 9 p.m., where he said he was experiencing chest pains. While speaking with hospital staff he revealed that he had been shot. The victim was treated at Novant before being transported to Baptist Medical Center, where his current status is unknown, according to the spokesperson.

Police said that because the man was transported to another hospital, they were unable to discern where the scene of the shooting was. The incident is under further investigation.

The spokesperson said that the third shooting occurred on South Jackson Street near the West McCubbins Street intersection. The woman who was shot then drove herself to the YMCA on Jake Alexander Boulevard, where they waited for Emergency Medical Services to arrive and transport them to the hospital. She was in stable condition as of Thursday morning, according to police reports.

The police spokesperson said that the shooting appeared to have had multiple parties exchanging gunshots with each other. The groups were reportedly three women inside a car who fired at the victim, who then shot back at the car. Police reportedly found two different types of shell casings on the scene in two different locations. This incident is also under further investigation.