Science on the fly: Woodwell Climate Research Center partners visiting Salisbury on Friday Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Representatives of the Woodwell Climate Research Center are coming to Salisbury to discuss their “Science on the Fly” program and arrange for a local site for the program.

Dr. Max Holmes, president and CEO of Woodwell will be joined by Allie Cunningham, director of the Science on the Fly Program for the event.

Science on the Fly is an effort which engages fly fishers in collecting samples and data of rivers across the country and other locales throughout the world. Much like adopt-a-highway programs, the effort uses volunteers to collect a small bottle of sterile river water from each location once a month, as well as data on air and water temperature.

They then freeze the bottles and bulk ship them back to Woodwell Climate Research Center one or two times a year for analysis.

Dr. Holmes and Ms. Cunningham will be visiting with representatives of the Carolina Fly Fishers Club, the largest club in the six-state Southeastern Council area of Fly Fishers International, to discuss possible locations for the club’s Science on the Fly activities.