Remembering John Harvey Stratton Jr.: a legacy of service and love at Catawba College Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — John Harvey Stratton Jr., a devoted alum and employee of Catawba College, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday, Sept. 29, at Brookdale Lawndale Park in Greensboro.

His is a story of dedication, love for education and a spirit of service. This is the story of John Harvey Stratton Jr., a name that echoes through the halls of Catawba College, forever etched in the hearts of those he touched with his kindness and vision.

Chapter 1: A love for learning

Born in 1932, in Salisbury, Harvey was a young boy brimming with curiosity and sports. As a student at Salisbury High School, he not only excelled academically, but also showcased his athletic talent on the field, setting the stage for his extraordinary journey at Catawba College.

Chapter 2: The beloved campus

Catawba College was more than just an educational institution for Harvey. It was a place that captured his heart where he could both learn and play. As he diligently pursued his studies, he also shone on the college’s athletic fields. Harvey was a four-year letterman in football and baseball. He received all-state and honorable mention All-America recognition in football and All-America in baseball. He formed bonds with professors, staff and fellow students that would last a lifetime. Catawba became his second home.

Chapter 3: A champion on the field and in life

After earning his bachelor of arts in political science in 1954 and completing his service as a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War, he received his master’s in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Harvey returned to Catawba College as a passionate coach. He was an assistant football coach from 1957-1961, head football coach from 1963–1972, head baseball coach from 1958–1962, golf coach from 1963–1978, and athletic director from 1963–1982. Harvey was the youngest head football coach at the age of 29. Twelve of his football players went on to play professionally. He was inducted into Catawba’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1984. He worked his remaining years until retirement as vice president of development when he retired in 1994. His coaching prowess and commitment to his athletes inspired countless students to excel on and off the field.

Chapter 4: A visionary leader

Harvey served in a leadership position in the Carolinas Conference, was commissioner of the South Atlantic Conference, and also served as manager of the Salisbury minor league baseball team. He worked his remaining years until retirement as vice president of development at Catawba. His leadership strengthened athletic programs and promoted sportsmanship as a fundamental value.

Chapter 5: A lasting legacy

Harvey’s love for Catawba College lives on through scholarships, programs and the warmth of the community he helped instill. His legacy is a reminder that education and sports can thrive when fueled by a heart full of compassion and sportsmanship.

Harvey will forever be remembered as a beloved guardian of Catawba College, who shared his heart, dreams and love for sports with all he touched.

A private family celebration of life was held in Greensboro. The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Harvey’s name be made to Catawba College Athletic Department, 2300 West Innes Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be made at haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.