Partners In Learning officially opens new facility Published 12:03 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — Hundreds of people showed up to witness the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the brand-new child-care facility for Partners In Learning on Oct. 11.

This project represents a four-year year, $12 million undertaking resulting from many different monetary gifts from various groups, people and businesses.

Partners In Learning officials believe the building represents a beacon of hope for the children of the community by providing early care, education, intervention and therapy to any child regardless of their special needs.

Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Elaine Spaulding, emceed the night.

Partners In Learning had many speakers lined up to briefly give their thoughts as a sign of all the hard work put into this project.

Partners In Learning President Celia Jarrett gave the welcoming speech to thank the many donors and individuals who were crucial in completing the project.

She held back tears to thank and recognize The State Employees’ Foundation, Food Lion, F&M Bank, Gerry & Brenda Wood, Bill Wagoner, Hen Henderlite, Shari Graham, Bill Graham, Bill Burgin, Vertex Construction, Lynn Raker and Harry Warren, to name just a few.

Those were community members who completed the project and a long list of people and businesses that sponsored rooms for the facility.

Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander was next to briefly discuss what a blessing the building and facility were to the city of Salisbury.

SECU Foundation’s director of grants admission, Scott Southern, spoke next about their foundation and what a great fit the SECU and Partners In Learning were for each other.

Food Lion’s senior vice president, Gene Faller, spoke about how the Food Lion Foundation worked with the Partners In Learning for their full commercial-grade kitchen to serve the facility.

Norma Honeycutt, who has been the Partners In Learning executive director for more than 25 years, spoke on behalf of the staff.

Honeycutt shared some words of excitement to the crowd and gave the history of Partners In Learning, particularly how it was the dream of Shirley Ritchie and some education leaders 25 years ago to make sure every child in the area received the care and education they deserved regardless of any financial or cultural background.

Honeycutt added that the facility is not only for the children but also for the parents to find support, guidance and the opportunity to grow alongside their children.

The facility will offer developmental therapy, parenting classes and counseling and serve as a community-parent gathering place for families.

“The significance of this center cannot be overstated,” Honeycutt said. “It is a testament to the power of love and the strength of our community. It is a testament to the belief that every child deserves a chance to succeed, regardless of their circumstances. It is a testament to the idea that by investing in our children’s future, we are changing the trajectory of our community.”

She thanked the previously mentioned donors, workers, benefactors and Partners In Learning staff.

About this time, Honeycutt could hear the crowd’s buzz growing as many of the onlookers were getting louder and antsier — it was the children of the child-care facility who were ready to go inside.

They were getting to see their classrooms for the first time. The big crowd gathered and cut the ribbon, and then a countless number of kids and their families stormed the gates of the new facility. The staff manned their classrooms and greeted all visitors with smiles and enthusiasm to show off their new home.

Families and guests toured the facility.

Honeycutt explained that there are some small outside projects still left to be completed. There is an “Outdoor Learning Center” set to be completed in the upcoming months that the staff is extremely excited about and ready to be used.

The facility sits on more than two acres of land donated by Gerry and Brenda Wood located off of Martin King Jr. Blvd in Salisbury, and will take care of more than 200 children, with the ability to cater to almost any physical or mental challenge.

As the night ended, Honeycutt and Jarrett shared a tearful hug as they both were excited, thankful and amazed in all of their emotions as she described the feeling.

“I know this center will have an immense impact on the lives of countless children and families,” Honeycutt said. “This is not just a building but a place of hope, love, and transformation. It is an investment in the children of our community and our future.”