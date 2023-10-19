Momma Mia: Community Baby Shower and Resource Fair helps local parents Published 12:10 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The expression goes that it takes a village to raise a child. No truer words could be said. For new parents, knowing where to start when it comes to finding the right doctors, the right formula or the right diapers can feel like an impossible task, but it doesn’t have to be.

On Saturday, at First Presbyterian Church, Communities in Schools and Healthy Blue co-hosted the second annual Community Baby Shower and Resource Fair. Nzuri Doula Services, Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center, Salisbury Pediatric Associates and Children’s Developmental Services Agency each had representatives at the church to talk with people about getting the right childcare that fits their circumstances.

“The overall objective is to inform residents, expecting mothers and families of the local resources that can help their child with development and connect families with resources that’s here in the community while celebrating their little ones. We want to make sure that people who might not have the opportunity to have a baby shower, that there’s a one-stop shop to get resources, clothes, baby essentials, whatever they need to help prepare for their little ones,” said Jaylen Jeffreys, a community relations representative for Healthy Blue.

Free clothes, wipes and diapers were given to everyone who walked through the doors. Women took part in baby shower games like bingo, a baby bottle chugging contest and guess the flavor of baby food to win substantial prizes like a changing table or stroller.

Ali Earnhardt found out about the fair through her Communities in Schools representative and she is glad she came to check it out for herself. She loves bonding with the other moms and she also acknowledges how important these organizations are for parents who may be struggling.

“I have met so many moms in the area. Right now, we’re laughing, just kind of reminiscing when our babies were newborns. It’s nice to see the community come together for new moms,” Earnhardt said. “My only wish is that I would’ve had something right when she was born. Postpartum is so important to recognize. For our community to come together and show that we support not only the babies, but we’re supporting moms as well.”

Jeffreys said because more mothers pre-registered for the fair compared to last year, they needed to have it at a bigger venue this time. In total, 47 moms pre-registered this year, not including walk-ins.

“If you’re a first-time parent, you’re not really aware of the resources that are here in your community, some might not be. They really wanted us to continue to do this at least once a year to fill moms in, whether they had a baby six months ago, a year ago, it’s all good information to stay up to date on,” Jeffreys said.

Anansa Lattimore works for Nzuri Doula Services as a certified birth doula who helps women with their birth plans and to “empower each woman to speak up for themselves.” She believes offering these free assets to parents educates them on what to expect when having kids and what the best practices are when raising them.

“When you have the companies that come together and actually give you what you need and what you’re looking for, whether it’s a pediatric office or child advocacy or even something to prevent medications from being taken by the babies. Any woman period who has a child, who is pregnant, would definitely benefit from these events,” Lattimore said.