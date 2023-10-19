High school cross country: Carson boys win SPC team championship Published 10:55 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

Staff report

CONCORD — South Rowan senior Eli Julian was the individual winner, but Carson’s boys took another team cross country championship on Thursday at Frank Liske Park.

The Cougars had a score of 33 and added the South Piedmont Conference banner to the Rowan County Championship they recently won at Dan Nicholas Park.

Jorge Clemente-Garcia (2nd, 16:34), Bricen Burleson (3rd, 16:39), James Anderson (6th, 17:27), Connor Price (8th, 17:47) and Eric Gillis (14th, 18:31) were the Carson scorers.

Julian ran 16:12 to win by 22 seconds. He led South Rowan to a second-place finish with a score of 48. The other scorers for the Raiders were Grayson Cromer (5th, 17:21), Ethan Overby (9th, 17:55), Brian Hickman (13th, 18:31) and Garrison Raper (20th, 19:15).

Lake Norman Charter finished third with a 71 score, while Robinson (80) took fourth place.

West Rowan finished fifth. Ethan Wilson (24th, 19:28) led the Falcons.

Gavin Rodgers (26th, 19:38) was the top runner for East Rowan. The Mustangs were seventh in the team scoring.

•••

Led by individual winner Lily Yampolsky, who ran 19:57, Lake Norman Charter won the girls championship with a score of 43.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Gatsby Goode ran 20:30 for second place.

The top Rowan individual was East’s Sadie Featherstone. She was third in 21:30.

South Rowan’s girls had a score of 64 and placed second. Madison Beaver (8th, 22:05) was the top individual for the Raiders. South’s other scorers were Gracie Hinson (10th, 22:11), Madalynn Gulledge (11th, 22:11), Blythe Elliott (12th, 22:30) and Lindsey Beaver (23rd, 23:36).

Carson was third with a score of 78. The Cougars had two of the top runners with Emily Landaverde (4th, 21:33) and Julia Burleson (7th, 21:58).

Northwest Cabarrus was fourth. East placed fifth.

West’s top runner was Ana Pacheco, who finished 36th.

Only six girls teams could post team scores.

•••

Salisbury’s boys placed third in the Central Carolina Conference Championships.

South Davidson was the winning team, and South Davidson’s Ethan Byerly was the individual winner in 16:52.

Abdul Eliwa (10th, 17:47), Samuel Fatovic (11th, 18:09), Finnagan Avery (15th, 18:57), David Shankle (22nd) and Jeremiah Davidson (23rd) were the scorers for the Hornets.