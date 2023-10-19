High school boys soccer roundup: Carson, West get SPC wins Published 3:46 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

From staff reports

CONCORD — Jeffrey Moreno scored two goals as Carson topped Concord 3-1 in overtime on Wednesday.

Diego Campuzano also scored for the Cougars (8-8-3, 7-4-3) in the South Piedmont Conference match.

Carson won against Concord for the first time since 2015.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Carter Honeycutt scored both goals for East Rowan in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to first-place Central Cabarrus.

Honeycutt has scored a team-leading 14 goals.

Drew Rabon made eight saves for the Mustangs (6-12-1, 3-12) in the South Piedmont Conference contest.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — Rene Roque, Gio Romero and Andrez Vazquez scored for West Rowan in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Lake Norman Charter.

Romero and Vazquez also had assists for the Falcons (10-8, 7-7) in the SPC matchup.

•••

Playing at home, Northwest Cabarrus pulled away in the second half to beat South Rowan (5-15, 2-12) in SPC action on Wednesday.