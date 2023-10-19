Committee members for 2024 Heart Ball announced Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury-Rowan Heart Fund Ball committee members held their first planning meeting for this year’s Heart Ball, which will be held at the Country Club of Salisbury on Feb. 10, 2024. In 2023, members worked together to donate $11,500 to Meals On Wheels, Community Care Clinic, and Partners in Learning. All organizations local to Rowan County.

The 2024 Heart Ball board members:

Mr. and Mrs. Erik John Lipscomb, president/chair 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Robert Loeblein, vice president/treasurer, chair

2025 Dr. and Mrs. Gavin Issac Misner, secretary, chair 2026

Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Darrell Sorel, past president, chair 2023

Board of directors: