Carolina Artists rock painting mini workshop
October 19, 2023

The October meeting of Carolina Artists Guild will feature a mini workshop during the regular monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church ( 100 North Jackson St. entrance ) in Salisbury. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for meet and greet. Light refreshments will be served. The meeting and mini workshop start at 7 .

Cherrathee Hager, local award-winning artist, will be presenting a mini workshop, “Rock painting — fun and simple ideas that create smiles.” Workshop attendees will have the opportunity to have an interactive experience. The workshop is free and materials will be provided. Guests are encouraged to participate.

Hager is a local acrylic artist, who paints business windows, murals, special order and commissioned art and offers limited classes.

One of the continuing goals of Carolina Artists Guild is to promote the guild and the love of art in the community. Members and guests will be encouraged to paint several happy rocks that can be left at various locations to be found by people to enjoy or give to a friend… and a rock or two to take home.

Artists, photographers and art lovers, from beginners to seasoned artists, are encouraged to attend the monthly meetings. Membership information will be available. Guests are always welcome.

Carolina Artists members have enjoyed a wonderful year filled with workshops, events, community outreach and the annual three-day Art Expo. As the year ends, the club is planning new events for the new year and is looking forward to welcoming new members.

For further information on Carolina Artists, membership or the mini workshop contact Hager at 704-490-2001.