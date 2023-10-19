Blotter for Oct. 19: Man arrested after police find drugs in soda can Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested after a traffic stop because police found ecstasy hidden in a Sunkist soda can that was fabricated to conceal narcotics, according to a police spokesperson.

A deputy originally noticed a white Chevrolet Impala parked across the road on Forney Street, according to the spokesperson. When they turned around to investigate, the car was gone. The deputy then saw the car drive across Old Wilkesboro Road onto Grim Street and effected a traffic stop. When the deputy walked up to the window, they observed a strong scent of marijuana coming from the window. The spokesperson said that during the stop the driver reached into the back seat in order to reveal a gun to the deputy that was hidden.

After a second deputy arrived, the car was searched. During the search, police reportedly found a rifle with green tape around multiple areas of the gun. They also reportedly found multiple doses of ecstasy and cocaine on the seat belt receiver. Some of the ecstasy was found in what the spokesperson described as a fabricated orange Sunkist can which held a plastic bottle inside meant to conceal narcotics.

The driver, 48-year-old LeAnthony Deandre Lawrence, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances and carrying a concealed gun.

Lawrence received a bond of $15,000.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 800 block of Fairmont Avenue between 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 7 a.m. on Oct. 17. The total estimated loss was $2.

A hit and run occurred at the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. It was reported on Oct. 17.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports