High school volleyball: Tough loss for Hornets in CCC tourney Published 12:13 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Staff report

TYRO — Lexington outlasted Salisbury 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 19-25 and 15-9 in a five-set match on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets (15-6) beat the Hornets in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament semifinals.

Second-seeded Salisbury (14-10) had beaten third-seeded Lexington twice during the regular season.

The Hornets lost despite huge days by Ava Morris (26 kills, 16 digs) and Ashley Yang (35 assists, 23 digs).

Carmen McQueen had six blocks. Kendall Henderson had five blocks and five kills.

Dayami Acevedo had 11 digs and eight kills. Addie Myers had five kills and eight digs. Sheenya Daugherty had 17 digs. Katie Peeler had nine digs.

Sarah Thornhill had 44 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Mary Evann Thornhill had 19 kills. Niyana Saunders and Kennedy Crockett had 14 kills each and a lot of blocks.

Salisbury dropped to 29th in the 2A West RPI rankings. Lexington moved up to 28th.

Lexington will play for the championship today against top-seeded West Davidson or fourth-seeded East Davidson.

The playoff brackets will be announced on Thursday.