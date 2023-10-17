Turning pain into purpose: “Into the Light” unites people through tragedy Published 12:07 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — In the early morning hours of Oct. 14, a cold rain poured down on to Salisbury. Even though the weather caused technical difficulties, it couldn’t stop those who showed up to carry on with the fifth annual “Into the Light Suicide & Mental Health Awareness Walk.” So, instead of walking around Catawba College’s Shuford Stadium, people took cover inside and did laps in the gymnasium.

In 2018, the Rowan County United Way conducted a “community needs assessment” and found that substance abuse and mental health were two major concerns that needed to be managed at a local level. After the assessment was completed, Rowan County United Way Marketing and Communications Manager Tara Allen said that they decided to organize the “Into the Light” walk where all of the proceeds go towards mental health services and programs. In 2022, “Into The Light” raised over $12,000, and 4,500 individuals received support for mental health and substance use from programs funded by the United Way.

“We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback after these events. A lot of families who recently lost somebody and decided to participate in this, it was very moving for them and healing as well,” Allen said. “To be able to join in fellowship with other participants and relate to others who have gone through this.”

After everyone spent a few minutes walking around the gym, people gathered to hear the names of those who took their own lives read aloud and honored with the ringing of a bell. Then, the loved ones of people who have committed suicide stood up and shared their experiences with tears in their eyes as the audience passed boxes of tissues around.



“I love the tone of it,” Mayor Karen Alexander said. “It’s OK to share your pain in public if you can or want to, but it’s OK to also to have it private. I think it gives space for people to deal with their pain in whatever way that fits their needs.”

David Whisenant almost didn’t make it to “Into the Light” this year. His father took his own life 36 years ago and he still has trouble finding the words to express how he feels now. The circumstances of what happened to him all those years ago can still be heard in his voice while he imparts simple, but potent advice for those who are struggling with thoughts of suicide.

“Don’t do it,” Whisenant said. “I wish we weren’t here. I wish this did not exist and I didn’t have to be here, but I feel like I do…Please look out for those people in your life that you really love and you really care about. Be aware of what might be going on in their mind that you don’t see. It’s not obvious because there’s stuff going on behind the scenes sometimes and that’s maybe what leads to some of these things.”