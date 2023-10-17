Man charged after putting grandmother in choke hold over pizza Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

SALISBURY — Deputies arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly put his grandmother into a choke hold after the two got into an argument over sharing a pizza.

Ryland Aaron Brown, 18, was charged with assault by strangulation and consuming alcohol under the age of 19 according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that the incident started when Brown’s grandmother asked him to share the pizza he was eating with her and her daughter. The two got into an argument, which resulted in the grandmother taking away the pizza, after which Brown allegedly grabbed her in the arms while attempting to take the pizza back. Brown reportedly took the pizza and threw it on a table.

According to the spokesperson, the grandmother was able to break free of Brown’s hold, at which point he allegedly put her into a choke hold while standing behind her. The grandmother reportedly began to feel lightheaded and was eventually able to break the hold by headbutting Brown.

Brown then allegedly began to yell and curse at the grandmother, at which point she called 911. Brown reportedly admitted to officers after the incident that he had been drinking.

Brown was given a $1,500 bond.