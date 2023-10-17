High school volleyball: Updates on SPC and CCC tournaments
Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023
SPC tournament schedule
Monday’s first round
at Lake Norman Charter. (4) Carson 3, (5) East Rowan 1
at Lake Norman Charter. (1) Lake Norman Charter 3, (8) NW Cabarrus 0
at South Rowan. (3) West Rowan 3, (6) Robinson 1
at South Rowan. (2) South Rowan 3, (7) Central Cabarrus 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
at South Rowan. (4) Carson vs. (1) Lake Norman Charter, 5 p.m.
at South Rowan. (2) South Rowan vs. (3) West Rowan, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s championship
at South Rowan. Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CCC tournament schedule
Monday’s first round
(4) East Davidson 3, (5) South Davidson 1
(3) Lexington 3, (6) North Rowan 0
(2) Salisbury 3, (7) Thomasville 0
Tuesday’s semifinals
at West Davidson. (4) East Davidson vs. (1) West Davidson
at West Davidson. (3) Lexington vs. (2) Salisbury
Wednesday’s championship
at West Davidson: Semifinal winners