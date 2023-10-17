High school volleyball: Updates on SPC and CCC tournaments

Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Post Sports

South coach Jeane Horne and the South students leading the cheering. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

SPC tournament schedule

Monday’s first round

at Lake Norman Charter. (4) Carson 3, (5) East Rowan 1

at Lake Norman Charter. (1) Lake Norman Charter 3, (8) NW Cabarrus 0

at South Rowan. (3) West Rowan 3, (6) Robinson 1

at South Rowan. (2) South Rowan 3, (7) Central Cabarrus 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

at South Rowan. (4) Carson vs. (1) Lake Norman Charter, 5 p.m.

at South Rowan. (2) South Rowan vs. (3) West Rowan, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s championship

at South Rowan. Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

 

CCC tournament schedule

Monday’s first round

(4) East Davidson 3, (5) South Davidson 1

(3) Lexington 3, (6) North Rowan 0

(2) Salisbury 3, (7) Thomasville 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

at West Davidson. (4) East Davidson vs. (1) West Davidson

at West Davidson. (3) Lexington vs. (2) Salisbury

Wednesday’s championship

at West Davidson: Semifinal winners

