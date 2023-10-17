High school soccer: Mustangs knock off Concord Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — Corbin Martin scored the goal, as East Rowan won 1-0 against Concord in South Piedmont Conference soccer.

Noah Dillion had the assist.

Marcus Hoyt had 10 saves for the Mustangs,

Concord (12-4-4, 10-2-1) came into the game in first place, while East was in eighth place, but it’s been a balanced league all season, with lots of close games.

East (6-11-1, 3-11) won its second straight match.

Concord won 5-2 against East in late September.

•••

LANDIS — Grayson Steedley’s Senior Night goal lifted South Rowan to a 1-0 SPC win against Carson in another unexpected result.

Alan Ballines-Gutierrez had the shutout in goal.

South (5-14, 2-11) came into the game in ninth place in a nine-team league, but stopped the Cougars (7-7-3, 6-4-3).

Carson dropped to 29th in the 3A West RPI rankings.

•••

CONCORD — West Rowan had an important victory on Monday as far as making the 3A playoffs.

West won 3-1 at Northwest Cabarrus.

The Falcons (9-8, 6-7) got goals from Vamala Jabateh, Jonathan Medina and Andrew Mead.

West is 26th in the 3A West RPI rankings.

•••

Salisbury is at home against Lexington on Tuesday, while North Rowan is at West Davidson.