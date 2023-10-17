High school girls tennis: Salisbury, West, Carson, South in playoffs Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — The NCHSAA dual team tennis playoffs expanded this season.

Most seasons, only conference champs and runners-up make the bracket, but that’s not the case this year.

Using RPI, the NCHSAA created 32-team brackets for the larger classifications and 24-team brackets for the smaller ones.

Central Carolina Conference champion Salisbury (14-2) is seeded fifth in the 2A West bracket and got one of the eight first-round byes.

West Rowan (15-2) was an automatic qualifier as South Piedmont Conferecce runner-up. Carson (9-9) and South Rowan (7-10) made the 3A West bracket as at-large teams.

First-round matches are on Wednesday.

Second-round matches are on Monday Oct. 23.

Salisbury, in the playoffs for the 33rd time, will play the winner of the match between (12) Pine Lake Prep and (21) West Davidson on the 23rd.

West Rowan is seeded 11th in the 3A West bracket and will host (22) Pisgah (8-6) on Wednesday. The Falcons are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

This is West’s seventh trip to the playoffs. The Falcons have won only one NCHSAA playoff match in school history.

Carson is seeded 25th. While they were down a little this season, the Cougars usually are in the playoffs. This is their 12th appearance.

Carson will play at (8) North Buncombe (10-4) on Wednesday. The Cougars have won seven playoff matches in their history.

South Rowan (7-10) is seeded 30th in the 3A West bracket and will play at (3) Montgomery Central (13-3). South is in the playoffs for only the second time and for the first time since 1996.

Gray Stone is the No. 2 seed in the 1A West bracket and has a first-round bye.

Davie is the No. 8 seed in the 4A West bracket and is home Wednesday against (25) Southeast Guilford (7-7).

Dual team state championships will be decided at the Burlington Tennis Center on Nov. 4.