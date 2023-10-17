High school football roundup: Four Rowan teams win Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Staff report

Friday’s roundup …

LEXINGTON — Jaden Warren had three sacks and two critical fumble recoveries as Salisbury rolled 44-13 at Lexington in a Central Carolina Conference showdown.

The Hornets (9-0, 5-0) got interceptions from Mike Geter and Bennie Howard, as four turnovers killed the Yellow Jackets.

Jamal Rule powered the Salisbury offense with 33 carries for 239 yards and four TDs.

Geter had two rushing touchdowns and 96 passing yards. Deuce Walker broke the school record for receptions in a season with his 45th.

The Hornets are off this week. They’ll finish the regular season with a big matchup with North Rowan.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan beat Central Cabarrus 37-26 on Senior Night and took a major step toward earning a playoff berth.

The Falcons (3-5, 3-2) still have a chance to finish third in the South Piedmont Conference.

West got a huge special-teams night from Aubree Robinson, who scored touchdowns on a kickoff return and a punt return.

Evan Kennedy scored three TDs and surpassed 100 receiving yards and 100 rushing yards, a rare double-double.

Jaylen Neely was a workhorse with 23 carries for 152 yards.

Brant Graham threw two TD passes to Kennedy and ran for a touchdown.

Hunter Miller led the West defense with two sacks.

West is 29th in the 3A West RPI rankings.

•••

SPENCER — Jaemias Morrow scored four touchdowns, two on long punt returns, as North Rowan clobbered West Davidson 48-6 on homecoming.

The Cavaliers (7-1, 4-0) stayed unbeaten in the Central Carolina Conference.

Jeremiah Alford and Mike Alford threw touchdown passes for the Cavaliers. Jeremiah also had a rushing TD.

George Maxwell had three of North’s five sacks.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson beat East Rowan 39-18 on Senior Night.

The Cougars rushed for 328 yards and overcame a slow start. East led 5-0 early after a safety and a Carter Honeycutt field goal.

Jay McGruder had a career game for Carson with 18 carries for 202 yards and three TDs. His 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter put the Cougars ahead to stay.

Makani Guida also had his best game, with 13 carries for 110 yards and a TD.

Jackson Earnhardt scored a rushing TD and made a fumble recovery.

Carson Aman had an interception.

Griffin Barber threw a touchdown pass to Colin Ball and a 2-point conversion to Aman.

East QB Tijon Everhart provided most of the offense for the Mustangs. He had a career night in the passing game, but East (0-8, 0-5) came up short again.

Carson (3-5, 2-3) is still hoping to make the playoffs, but the Cougars dropped to 36th this week in the 3A West RPI rankings.

Carson is at Central Cabarrus (2-6, 1-4) next. East Rowan is at home against South Rowan.

•••

CONCORD — Robinson kept pace with Northwest Cabarrus at the top of the South Piedmont Conference leaderboard by smashing South Rowan 65-0.

The game was stopped late in the third quarter after an injury to a Robinson player. He was taken from the field by ambulance.

South (2-6, 1-4) was overwhelmed on both sides of the ball — and on special teams — by the talented and unbeaten Bulldogs (8-0, 6-0).

South fumbled twice early to hand Robinson short fields and the Bulldogs also blocked a punt for a first-quarter TD.

Robinson led 28-0 after a quarter and by 51-0 at halftime.

Robinson QB Isaac Lee was 10-for-11 for 200 yards and four TDs.

Landon Richards had 73 rushing yards on 19 carries. South’s most successful play of the night was an 11-yard gain.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — A.L. Brown had a solid 28-14 Greater Metro Conference win against South Iredell.

CJ Gray threw two touchdown passes.

Xavier Chambers had a receiving touchdown and a pick-six that clinched the win in the fourth quarter.

Mekhi Herron had a rushing score that was set up by a Parker Laughlin fumble recovery.

A.L. Brown is 31st in the 4A West RPI rankings, with Mooresville and Concord coming up.

Mooresville pounded West Cabarrus 43-3 to stay undefeated on Friday.

Ironically, it was the first time Joe Nixon and Brian Hinson, coaches who had great success in Rowan County, went head-to-head as opposing head coaches.

Nixon’s Mooresville squad has quite a few more horses. Mooresville’s defense had three sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

•••

FARMINGTON — Davie put up 561 yards of offense but still lost 50-42 to West Forsyth in a Central Piedmont Conference shootout.

West Forsyth back Caman Chaplin had 38 carries for 383 yards and five touchdowns. He had three catches for 87 yards and another touchdown.

Markel Summers rushed 27 times for 243 yards and three TDs for the War Eagles (5-3, 3-2), while Ty Miller threw for 312 yards and two TDs.