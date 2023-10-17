High school boys soccer: Hornets clinch CCC title Published 11:35 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s unbeaten boys soccer team clinched the Central Carolina Conference championship on Tuesday.

The Hornets shut out Lexington 5-0 at Ludwig Stadium. They are back on top in the CCC after not winning the league in 2022.

The key to victory after a slow start was a three-goal barrage in a seven-minute span that gave the Hornets (18-0-1, 11-0) firm control of the contest.

Joseph Hernandez Baca scored twice for the Hornets. Also scoring were Hines Busby, Abdul Eliwa and Rene Castro Ramon.

It was the first goal of the season for Castro Ramon.

Assists were credited to Carlos Henriquez (2), Danny Castillo and Mohammed Jabateh.

Finnegan Avery made seven saves for the Hornets, including a point-blank screamer from inside the 6-yard box.

Salisbury got excellent play from Robert Moulton and Mario Perez.

Next up for the Hornets is a road match at Forest Hills on Thursday.