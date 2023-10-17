Blotter for Oct. 17: man arrested after leading police on car chase Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

SALISBURY — A China Grove man was arrested after leading police on a car chase after deputies attempted to stop him for speeding, according to a spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when a deputy noticed a dark 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling east at a high rate of speed on N.C. 152. The deputy then reportedly clocked the car at a speed of 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. According to the spokesperson, the car then turned right onto Daugherty Road, at which point the deputy turned on his lights and siren in an attempt to stop it.

The driver then allegedly took off and turned off his exterior lights in an attempt to elude the deputy. He turned onto Lentz Road, during which he allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign. Eventually the driver turned back onto N.C. 152 and turned right onto Miller Road. When the deputy followed him onto Miller Road, the driver stopped and put his hands out of the window.

Daniel Torbert Leary Jr., 21, was charged with felony flee to elude, failure to stop for siren, speeding and driving while impaired. Leary was given a $15,000 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

An assault with hands, feet or fists occurred at the 600 block of Brenner Avenue at 1:48 a.m. on Oct. 14.

A firearm was discharged at the 1400 block of South Martin Luther King Avenue at 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 14.

A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at the 100 block of East Liberty Street between 10 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. on Oct. 14. The total estimated loss was $400.

An assault with a gun occurred at the 600 block of Forney Street at 8:42 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Harassment by phone calls occurred at the 700 block of Maple Avenue between 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 14.

An assault occurred at 121 East Innes Street at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 15.

A hit and run occurred at 1560 Julian Road between 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 800 block of Klumac Road between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 15. The total estimated loss was $434.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 600 block of North Main Street at 9:34 p.m. on Oct. 15.

A firearm was discharged at the 800 block of South Jackson Street at 2 a.m. on Oct. 16. Police reports say that a spent bullet casing was later located in the vicinity.

David Lee Chambers, 23, was charged with felony larceny on Oct. 15.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports