High school volleyball: Salisbury advances to CCC semis Published 11:39 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Second-seeded Salisbury won 25-5, 25-6 and 25-19 against seventh-seeded Thomasville on Monday in the opening round of the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

Ava Morris had 13 kills. Carmen McQueen had six kills.

Katie Peeler had six aces for the Hornets (14-9).

Ashley Yang had 32 assists.

Dayami Acevedo (10), Katie Peeler (8), Yang (8) and Sheenya Daugherty (7) led in digs.

• Third-seeded Lexington (14-6) advanced to the semifinals with a 25-13, 25-13 and 25-15 win against sixth-seeded North Rowan.

North finished 2-13.

• Fourth-seeded East Davidson swept fifth-seeded South Davidson to advance.

Semifinals will be played Tuesday at West Davidson.

Top-seeded West Davidson will play East Davidson and Salisbury will battle Lexington.