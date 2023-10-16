High school soccer: Mustangs knock off Concord Published 9:44 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — Corbin Martin scored the goal, as East Rowan won 1-0 against Concord in South Piedmont Conference soccer.

Noah Dillion had the assist.

Marcus Hoyt had 10 saves for the Mustangs,

Concord (12-4-4, 10-2-1) came into the game in first place, while East was in eighth place, but it’s been a balanced league all season, with lots of close games.

East (6-11-1, 3-11) won its second straight match.

Concord won 5-2 against East in late September.