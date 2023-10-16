High school girls golf: Mustangs runner-up in SPC Published 9:28 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Lake Norman Charter won the South Piedmont Conference Tournament held at the Revival Course at the Crescent on Monday.

Lake Norman Charter freshman Caitlyn Frisch shot 40 for medalist honors and was SPC Player of the Year.

East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell shot 41. Lake Norman Charter’s Taylor Palmer shot 42.

Shooting 43s were Concord’s Kate Smith and LNC’s Ava Palmer.

East’s Addison Queen shot 44, East’s Kaley Pfister shot 48. LNC’s Clara Preski shot 49.

East’s Izzy Stepp shot 50. East’s Jaelyn Earnhardt and South Rowan’s Ella Carden shot 53.

Waddell was conference runner-up. Queen, Pfister and Earnhardt also made the all-conference team.

LNC’s Palmers were all-conference, along with Concord’s Smith.

South Rowan’s Kassidy Sechler was all-conference. She’s in the hospital recovering from surgery, but was face-timed by players and coaches from the course.