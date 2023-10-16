High school football: Falcons take a step toward playoff berth Published 12:32 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — In the still-alive department, West Rowan’s football team handled a must-win situation on Senior Night and beat Central Cabarrus 37-26.

DB Aubree Robinson scored twice with a spectacular, tackle-breaking effort on special teams. He had a kickoff return TD and an 85-yard punt return TD.

Evan Kennedy had a huge game, surpassing 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards.

Kennedy had a rushing touchdown and caught two touchdown passes from Brant Graham, who threw for 120 yards. Graham added a rushing TD.

Jaylen Neely didn’t score but set up several touchdowns with 23 carries for 152 yards.

“Our offensive line mauled some people,” West head coach Louis Kraft said. “Kennedy was special, as always. Graham made some plays. Neely ran it hard.”

Hunter Miller had two sacks to spark West’s defensive effort.

Kraft also was pleased that backup QB Brody Tucker, a senior, contributed with a pass completion and three positive runs.

“We made it hard on ourselves, at times, and had to overcome some tough calls, but we played well,” Kraft said.

While West only has won three games, all three are in the South Piedmont Conference. West (3-5, 3-2) ended Friday night in third place in the SPC standings behind unbeaten powers Robinson and Northwest Cabarrus.

The Falcons play at Concord next Friday, and Concord is always a tough place to play.

West, Concord (5-3, 3-3) are Carson (3-5, 2-3) are the candidates to finish third or tied for third in the SPC. With the addition of Robinson to the league this season, the SPC now has eight teams competing in 3A football (SPC member Lake Norman Charter plays an independent schedule in football), which means the SPC will get three automatic berths in the 32-team 3A West bracket, instead of the two it’s been getting.

West will finish alone in third if it wins its last two games. The Falcons wrap up the regular season against still-winless East Rowan.

If Concord beats West, it gets more complicated, and a three-way tie for third becomes a possibility.

Concord looks to be a sure thing for the playoffs no matter what happens the rest of the way, as the Spiders have a strong RPI and are currently 23rd in 3A West.

West could make the playoffs either as the third-place team from the SPC or as an at-large team based on RPI. The Falcons are currently 29th, so they are on the right side of the at-large bubble.

Carson is 36th in 3A West RPI.