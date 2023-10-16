High school football: Carson beats Mustangs with powerful running game Published 1:40 am Monday, October 16, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE —It was the sort of Senior Night that puts a smile on the face of an offensive line coach.

Carson rolled for 328 rushing yards — 9.6 yards per carry — and five rushing touchdowns and beat rival East Rowan 39-18 on Senior Night.

Both components of Carson’s 1-2 running punch turned in career games.

Jay McGruder piled up 202 yards on 18 carries. He scored three times.

Makani Guida had 13 carries for 110 yards and a TD. Jackson Earnhardt put one of his three carries in the end zone.

Griffin Barber was the JV quarterback not long ago, but he also was the varsity backup, so he got the call when Michael Guiton went down with a collarbone injury in the Concord game.

Barber’s first start was against unbeaten Northwest Cabarrus, which was not an easy assignment.

“We want see another defense like they have — unless we make the playoffs,” Carson head coach Jonathan Lowe said. “Griffin did excellent against East. He threw the ball to a lot of guys (seven different receivers). He showed real poise.”

Barber completed 13 passes, including long gains on jump balls that Foday Dyer and Carson Aman came down with. He threw his first varsity TD pass to Colin Ball.

East (0-8, 0-5) scored on a safety when a snap sailed over Barber’s head. A Carter Honeycutt field goal put the Mustangs ahead 5-0.

McGruder’s 68-yard scoring run was the play that swung the game Carson’s way. The Cougars (3-5, 2-3) wouldn’t trail again.

Tristen McBride blocked a field-goal attempt to keep the Cougars ahead 7-5.

Carson went ahead 13-5 on Guida’s touchdown gallop.

McGruder’s second TD allowed Carson to take a 19-12 lead to halftime.

Carson was finally able to pull away from the determined Mustangs in the third quarter.

Earnhardt’s touchdown and Barber’s 2-point conversion pass to Aman made it 27-12. Late in the third quarter, McGruder put it in the end zone again, and the Cougars led 33-12.

Barber’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Ball made it 39-12.

East began the season with Gavin Walker and Will Klingler in a battle for the starting QB job, but doesn’t have either of them now. Former running back Tijon Everhart is taking the snaps now, and his mobility gives him a chance to make plays.

“We knew he was the one we had to focus on,” Lowe said. “Great athlete, great kid, I know him from track and field. He’s very good at extending plays. I know it’s been tough for East and Coach (John) Fitz. They’ve lost a lot of guys this season. They lost (Caleb) Shugart and I didn’t see (Tyquan) Danzine tonight. I was impressed with No. 1 (Jace Earnhardt).”

East moved the ball, with 239 passing yards and 90 rushing yards, but had three turnovers.

Aman had an interception, while Earnhardt pounced on one of the East fumbles.

Carson actually dropped in the RPI rankings following a win, which doesn’t happen all that often. Carson’s winning percentage improved, but opponents’ winning percentage also is a segment of the RPI formula, and the Cougars lost ground there.

Carson is 36th in the 3A West RPI rankings and has to win its last two to have a chance to make the playoffs.

Carson is at Central Cabarrus (2-6, 1-4) next. East Rowan is at home against South Rowan (2-6, 1-4).