Fifteen arrested for soliciting prostitution after sheriff’s office operation

Published 11:37 am Monday, October 16, 2023

By Robert Sullivan

SALISBURY — A joint operation between multiple departments has resulted in 15 men being charged with solicitation of prostitution by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the office.

The investigation took place between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 all within the city limits of Salisbury. The operation was a joint project between the sheriff’s office, the Salisbury Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

All charged that were filed were in relation to offenses that took place on North Long Street.

“Businesses and residents where these acts take place experience the negative impacts of street prostitution and investigators are also mindful that some who are offering prostitution services may be forced into the work by others,” said the release.

The charged were:

  • Harold Lamont Heilig, 62, of Salisbury
  • Edwing Antonio Espinoze Charez, 30, of Charlotte
  • Clarence Kelly Jr., 50, of Charlotte
  • Howard McGrady, 80, of Landis
  • Neil Tafarrio Willoughby, 56, of Salisbury
  • Max Clarence Lee Allen, 28, of Salisbury
  • Felix Salvador Martinez Franco, 44, of Charlotte
  • Phillip Vaughn Blackmon, 69, of Salisbury
  • Amiri Tourialai, 35, of Charlotte
  • Dennis Joel Santos, 39, of Spencer
  • Pedro Antonio Vasquis Funes, 59, of Salisbury
  • Joe Alan Parker, 51, of Rockwell
  • Willie Lee Hayes, 75, of Salisbury
  • Heriberto Garcia Cruz, 60, of Salisbury
  • Jay Hue Streater, 63, of Rowan County

