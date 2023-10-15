High school volleyball: Big week for Rowan teams Published 10:45 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — This is a big week for volleyball.

The Rowan teams are in conference tournaments that will be played on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Playoff seeds and pairings will be announced on Thursday.

The first round of the playoffs is Saturday.

South Rowan is an automatic qualifier from the South Piedmont Conference.

West Rowan will be the third automatic qualifier from the South Piedmont Conference unless something unusual happens in the conference tournament. If something unusual — that would be something like sixth-seeded Robinson, fifth-seeded East Rowan or fourth-seeded Carson winning the tournament — the Falcons will still be in the playoffs as one of the at-large teams in a 32-team 3A West bracket.

South is sure to be at home for the first round of the playoffs, while West, currently projecting for the No. 13 seed, is also expected to be at home for the first round.

Carson is safely in the playoffs and projects for a seed of 20th. East Rowan is much closer to the bubble than the Cougars, but also appears to be in.

Salisbury plays in the split 1A/2A Central Carolina Conference, so even with a second-place finish, the Hornets are not an automatic qualifier for the 2A playoffs.

It does appear that the Hornets are safely in the playoffs as one of the at-large teams, although their “opponents winning percentage” component of the RPI rankings will drop some on Monday when they play seventh-seeded Thomasville.

Salisbury currently projects as the No. 27 seed. Salisbury has played close matches with league champion West Davidson, so it’s not out of the question that the Hornets will win the CCC tournament.

SPC tournament schedule

Monday’s first round

at Lake Norman Charter. (5) East Rowan vs. (4) Carson, 5 p.m.

at Lake Norman Charter. (8) NW Cabarrus vs. (1) Lake Norman Charter, 6:30 p.m.

at South Rowan. (3) West Rowan vs. (6) Robinson, 5 p.m.

at South Rowan. (2) South Rowan vs. (7) Central Cabarrus, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s semifinals

at South Rowan. 4-5 winner vs. 1-8 winner, 5 p.m.

at South Rowan. 2-7 winner vs. 3-6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s championship

at South Rowan. Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CCC tournament schedule

Monday’s first round

(5) South Davidson at (4) East Davidson

(6) North Rowan at (3) Lexington

(7) Thomasville at (2) Salisbury

Tuesday’s semifinals

at West Davidson. 5-4 winner vs. (1) West Davidson

at West Davidson. 6-3 winner vs. 2-7 winner

Wednesday’s championship

at West Davidson: Semifinal winners