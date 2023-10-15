High school girls tennis: Four Rowan teams expected to be in expanded playoffs Published 11:21 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — The NCHSAA tennis playoffs have expanded this season.

There’s an RPI-based 32-team 3A West bracket for the tennis playoffs for the first time.

Lake Norman Charter, West Rowan and Northwest Cabarrus were automatic qualifiers from the South Piedmont Conference.

Carson, South Rowan, Central Cabarrus and Concord — the teams that finished 4 through 7 in the nine-team league — are expected to be among the at-large teams when pairings are announced on Monday.

As far as 2A, the 2A West bracket was expanded to 24 teams.

That is expected to mean a first-round bye for Salisbury, as the top eight seeds would get first-round byes.

Salisbury is projected to be the No. 4 seed.